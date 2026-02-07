Delhi biker death case: Family's lawyer alleges DJB laxity, delay in probe

The family has also alleged delays by police in collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage.

"The Delhi Jal Board showed complete carelessness," said Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, who is representing the victim's family.

There were no warning signs, reflectors or lighting at the site, she claimed.

"The pit was not covered properly, nor was any barricading placed around it to warn commuters," Chaturvedi said, adding that potholes were present across the Janakpuri area.

The lawyer added that an FIR has been registered against the DJB and the contractor concerned, citing negligence due to the absence of barricades and lighting.

However, she claimed the family has not been informed about any suspension of officials so far.

Chaturvedi also raised concerns over the pace of the investigation, alleging that CCTV footage from the area has not been provided even after more than 24 hours since the incident.

"If recordings are not shared, how will we know how the accident occurred," she said.