Delhi-based firm donates electric bus worth Rs 1.13 crore to TTD

TIRUPATI: A Delhi-based healthcare and research company donated an electric bus worth about Rs 1.13 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday.
According to an official release, the vehicle documents and keys were handed over to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary by the company's chairperson Neera Radia following special prayers in front of the Srivari temple.
"Radia donated an Olectra electric bus worth Rs 1.13 crore to TTD for the benefit of devotees," the press release said.
Later, along with the donor, the TTD chairman and additional executive officer travelled in the bus and they appreciated the initiative, noting that the vehicle would provide a comfortable travel experience to devotees.
TTD is the official custodian of Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.