Delhi Assembly likely to discuss Manipur issue today

NEW DELHI: Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday is likely to discuss the Manipur issue on the last day of its two-day session.

According to the listed legislative business for the House for Thursday, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Vinay Mishra and Kuldeep Kumar will initiate a short-duration discussion on the issue of disturbances in Manipur and the atrocities being faced by the people there.

Earlier AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on August 11 said it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Manipur and take any action on it.

"When there was violence in Manipur, PM Modi went on a foreign tour. When there was a flood situation in Delhi and the northern parts of India, he again went on a foreign tour. He (PM Modi) did election rallies in several states but did not visit Manipur. The whole country was hoping that PM Modi will visit Manipur and improve the situation of the state. But this never happened which is very unfortunate," Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday, appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast state.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

The violence in the Northeast state has claimed over 100 lives while displacing thousands more. Notably, a viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, amid ethnic clashes since May 4.