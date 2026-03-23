Delhi Assembly congratulates PM Modi on becoming longest-serving head of govt in India

On Sunday, Modi surpassed the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving head of a government in India.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said that starting as Gujarat chief minister, Prime Minister Modi has now completed 8,931 days in public service.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The prime minister has served the country like a saint, and lived a spotless life dedicated to the development and service of the nation.”

“The prime minister worked with a vision. I congratulate him on behalf of every citizen of Delhi. He changed many definitions. He has worked 24x7, 365 days, in the service of the nation, and enhanced the pride and honour of the country through governance and foreign policy,” she added.