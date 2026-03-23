Delhi Assembly congratulates PM Modi on becoming longest-serving head of govt in India

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a milestone of 8,931 days in public life, first as the Gujarat chief minister and now as the prime minister.
On Sunday, Modi surpassed the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving head of a government in India.
Speaker Vijender Gupta said that starting as Gujarat chief minister, Prime Minister Modi has now completed 8,931 days in public service.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The prime minister has served the country like a saint, and lived a spotless life dedicated to the development and service of the nation.”
“The prime minister worked with a vision. I congratulate him on behalf of every citizen of Delhi. He changed many definitions. He has worked 24x7, 365 days, in the service of the nation, and enhanced the pride and honour of the country through governance and foreign policy,” she added.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood tabled a motion congratulating the prime minister for the milestone, which was later passed by the Assembly.
“The House should move a motion to congratulate Prime Minister Modi, who has treated power as a medium to serve. Taking inspiration from him, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government has reached out to the people of Delhi in the last year,” Sood said before tabling the motion.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Prime Minister Modi has the blessings of all sections of society. His 'vikas' (development) was not restricted to just a few cities and towns; it reached every section of the city,” Singh said.
Modi took the oath as the Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.
He continued in the post till May 26, 2014, when he took oath as the prime minister after leading the BJP to a spectacular victory with 282 seats in the general elections, making it the first non-Congress party to secure a clear majority.