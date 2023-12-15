Begin typing your search...

Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024: BCAS chief

The deadline is to end on December 31

ByPTIPTI|15 Dec 2023 7:33 AM GMT
Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024: BCAS chief
X

Representative Image (Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan also said that due to some provisioning issues, the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended.

The deadline is to end on December 31.

Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports.

Delhi airportBureau of Civil Aviation SecurityCTX scannersNational
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X