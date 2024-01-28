Delhi airport security breach; intruder enters airfield

NEW DELHI: A day after the Republic Day celebrations, a massive security breach occurred at the Delhi airport as an intruder entered the airfield.

The security breach at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on January 27 raised concerns and prompted the authorities to promptly increase security measures to address the situation.

“An Air India pilot reported spotting an intruder around 11.30 pm as the flight landed safely and taxied to the parking bay,” according to airport officials.

“An Air India pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed over to local police,” a senior airport official told ANI.

“The accused was produced in the court and was sent to judicial custody. Primary investigation revealed that the accused is a drug addict and hails from Haryana’s Nuh district,”Delhi Police said.

“Airport security under CISF and DIAL..No Delhi police security lapse…,” police officials added.

Delhi’s Airport, particularly on high alert due to Republic Day and VVIP movement, was shaken by the incident of intruder. This prompted heightened vigilance from security and safety agencies. An internal committee has been formed, and investigations are underway to address the situation.

“Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorising it as a massive security breach and taking extensive measures to address the matter,” the sources said.

CISF, airport police, and DIAL are yet to provide an immediate response regarding the unauthorised entry of intruders onto the active airfield.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Minister of Civil Aviation has imposed heavy penalties on Mumbai airport (90 lakh) and IndiGo (1.2 cr) this month due to a violation of safety rules, the incident was reported where passengers were left seated and eating openly in the airport apron area.