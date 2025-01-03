Delhi airport issues advisory for non CAT III compliant flights

NEW DELHI: Amid the prevailing dense fog conditions, Delhi airport authorities on Friday issued an advisory and stated that flights which were not CAT III compliant would get affected.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post "While landing and take offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."

Further, the airport authorities requested passengers to contact concerned airlines for their updated flight information.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post further read.

Inconveniences caused to passengers were regretted.

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post further read.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

AQI in the city was recorded as 348 in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Homeless people took shelter in the night shelters as the temperature continued to dip in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

Other northern states of the country continued to face the harsh winter conditions.

Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 3:30 a.m.

Temporary shelter homes have been set up by the local administration for the homeless people.

In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature recorded was -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.