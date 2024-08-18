Delhi: 18-year-old man dies after AC outdoor unit falls on him

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries when the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on them from the second floor of a building in Central Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the injured, Pranshu (17), is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement.

A video of the incident surfaced online, showing that Jitesh was sitting on a scooter in the Doriwalan area and talking to Pranshu when the outdoor unit of the AC fell on them, injuring both.

"On Saturday, at around 7 pm, information regarding the falling of an AC outdoor unit on a person was received at Desh Bandhu Road police station. The unit fell on two boys from the second floor," a senior police officer said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Jitesh dead on arrival, while Pranshu was admitted, the officer said.

An FIR was lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"The forensic team has examined the scene and further investigation is in progress," he added.