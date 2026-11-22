The remaining seven foreign nationals included two each from Ghana and Tanzania, while one individual each was from Cameroon, Kenya and South Africa. According to the police, the verification exercise covered all 46 foreign nationals apprehended during the special drive.

The exercise was undertaken as part of the district police's action against foreign nationals allegedly staying illegally or beyond their permitted period of stay in the country. Following the verification process, 15 of the 46 foreign nationals were deported.

Their deportation was carried out after the completion of the requisite verification and legal formalities, the police said. Further details are awaited.