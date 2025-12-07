Deeply painful: Home Minister on loss of lives in fire tragedy in Goa

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the loss of lives in a fire accident at a night club in Goa was "deeply painful".

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2025

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected.

"My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Att least 23 persons were killed in a fire at a night club Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village in North Goa around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year.

Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who rushed to the site has said.

There were three to four tourists among those killed, he added.

Sawant told reporters that of the 23, three succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation.