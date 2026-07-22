'Deeply insensitive': CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over burger video

In a statement, the CJP said Dahiya's conduct was inconsistent with the values of the movement.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya said people didn't see that he had not slept for two nights just like those who were at the protest site. "You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester."

The CJP has condemned the "deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the statement said.