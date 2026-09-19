Deepanshu Shokeen: From being denied NSUI ticket to becoming DUSU V-P as independent

Shokeen, the son of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor and an Anganwadi teacher, is a native of Peeragarhi village in west Delhi.

He secured the DUSU vice-president post by bagging 30,615 votes. His closest rival, Ishu Maurya of Akhil Bharataiya Vidyarthi Parishad, was defeated by a margin of 13,705 votes.

Shokeen, who is pursuing a Master's in Buddhist Studies after completing his graduation from Bhagat Singh College, said that his experience as a student over the last four years shaped his decision to enter student politics.

Shokeen said he walked barefoot throughout the campaign, vowing not to wear shoes until justice was delivered to students affected by the Satya Niketan building tragedy. The collapse of the multi-storey paying guest accommodation on September 6 resulted in the deaths of seven people, including five Delhi University students.

Shokeen's election journey this year was also marked by a fallout with the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI).

According to party officials, he sought an NSUI ticket and was nominated initially, but was later asked to withdraw his nomination.

"We got to know that he was snubbed over the NSUI ticket on September 11. That is when he decided to fight independently," his father Rakesh Shokeen told PTI.