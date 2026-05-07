Decision on who will be Kerala CM likely by Sunday after Cong leaders meet AICC observers

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who won from Vattiyoorkavu, told reporters after the CLP meeting that the decision would be taken by Sunday.

"I have given my opinion. The decision on who will be the chief minister will be known by Sunday," he said, refusing to elaborate further.

UDF won 102 seats in the Assembly election, and Congress has 63 MLAs who give their opinion to AICC observers to select the chief minister.

As the CLP meeting passed a resolution authorising the party's high command to decide the next CM, observers will file a report to the Congress national leadership, who will take the final call.

MP K Sudhakaran, who met AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken at a hotel here. After the meeting, Sudhakaran told reporters that he had sincerely conveyed his views to the Congress leadership.

"We have sincerely given our opinion," he said.