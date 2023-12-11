Decision on new Raj CM tomorrow, BJP calls MLAs to Jaipur

JAIPUR: The ongoing uproar in Rajasthan regarding the selection of a new Chief Minister will be over as the BJP has asked all its MLAs to convene in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Observer and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde will reach Jaipur by Monday night.

According to sources, the legislature party meeting will start at around 11 a.m. in the BJP office.

First one-to-one talks will be held with the MLAs after which the name of the Chief Minister can be formally announced after lunch, the sources said.

However, the formula regarding the selection of a new Chief Minister in Rajasthan is likely to be cleared on Monday following a meeting of the legislative party in Madhya Pradesh in the evening.

After the Chief Ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh is revealed, it will become clear to some extent what will be the formula for the selection in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, senior MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Babu Singh Rathore, Jaswant Yadav, former MLAs Ashok Parnami, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Gunjal reached former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's bungalow on Monday.