Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours, says Congress leader Muraleedharan

The UDF’s sweeping Assembly poll victory in Kerala has triggered a wave of lobbying and demonstrations by the supporters of senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, urging the Congress leadership to select the respective leaders as the new CM.

“The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours,” Muraleedharan told reporters.

Acknowledging public fervour, he emphasised that flex boards and marches alone would not determine the leadership.

He added that the views of MLAs and coalition partners would also be considered by the Congress leadership.