Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours, says Cong leader Muraleedharan

The Congress-led UDF’s sweeping victory in the Assembly polls has triggered hectic lobbying within the party, with flex board campaigns, poster wars and demonstrations breaking out in several parts of the state in support of senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal.

“The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours,” Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The senior leader, however, asserted that flex boards and public demonstrations alone would not determine the leadership issue.