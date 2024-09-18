Debt-ridden man steals 50 laptops in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man from Hosur stole about 45 laptops over a period of time from the multimedia firm in Whitefield, Bengaluru, where he worked as a system administrator.

According to police, Murugesh M, the accused is a BCA graduate who had failed tomato farming and cyber centre businesses.

He joined the Whitefield firm to clear his debt.

He stopped coming to the office suddenly on August 22, creating suspicions.

The company officials noted missing laptops via CCTV footage and registered a case. Police apprehended Murugesh in Hosur, and he confessed to having sold the stolen laptops to a spare parts store there.

“The estimated value of stolen laptops is said to be Rs 22 lakh, and they have been recovered,” a Police official said.

He is currently in judicial custody, the sources added.