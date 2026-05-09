Death toll in Giridih accident rises to five

GIRIDIH: The death toll in the accident in Jharkhand's Giridih, wherein a truck rammed into parked vehicles a day ago, rose to five with another person succumbing to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday evening at the main market within the Nimiyaghat police station limits, killing four people on the spot. Officials claimed the truck was being driven at a high speed, and the person at the wheel was in an inebriated state.
"One more person died during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad late on Friday night. The deceased is yet to be identified," said Suman Kumar, the officer in charge of Naimyaghat police station.
The four who died on the spot were identified as Md Irshad (45), Sujeet Kumar (37), Ranjeet Kumar (33), and Santosh Kumar Mahto (27), all natives of Giridi. Seven people sustained injuries.
The truck was seized, and its driver has been held, the officer in charge of the Naimyaghat police station said.
Enraged locals put up a blockade on the Dumri-GT Road for two hours and demanded compensation for the kin of the victim. They also demanded no entry for heavy vehicles in the market at night.
Giridih's Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav inspected the accident spot and met those who were injured in the accident.
"The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. I have directed the department concerned to prepare a detailed report on what led to the accident," he said.