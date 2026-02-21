Death toll in Faridabad factory fire rises to 4

With this, the death toll in the fire that broke out on February 16 has risen to four, they said.

Bhavichand (48), a fire brigade employee of Faridabad, died on Friday night, and Ravi Kumar (30), a probationer sub-inspector of Kaithal district, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Ravi was posted at the Mujesar police station.