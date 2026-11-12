Death threat to Kejriwal, daughter; 'Bishnoi gang' member claims responsibility

Singh lodged his complaint with the Mohali police, which has opened a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In his complaint, Tilak Nagar MLA Singh stated that he received both a call and a WhatsApp message on November 6 from an individual claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The alleged caller threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter if the money was not paid.