Death sentences in two murder cases draw attention to other women inmates in Meerut jail

The police allege that she conspired with her purported lover, Aman, and another associate to murder Talib. He was allegedly strangled with a dupatta on the night of September 28.

A post-mortem report received on Friday cited asphyxiation as the cause of death, following which police arrested Ilma and sent her to jail.

According to the police, Ilma had informed Talib's family over the phone after the incident that he had died of a heart attack.

The family took the body to his native village, Rasoolpur Bhaderhi, in the Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar district, where it was buried without a post-mortem examination. Subsequently, on the district magistrate's orders, the body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted, which confirmed death due to asphyxiation.

Women accused in son's, school owner's murders:

Gurpreet Kaur is another woman lodged in the district jail in connection with the murder of her six-year-old son. The police allege that she conspired with her purported lover, Arpit Parashar, to kill the child.

According to the allegations, Arpit lured the boy from outside his house in Ramraj village and slit his throat.

Damini, who is accused of conspiring with school bus conductor Tushar to murder her husband, Atul Singh, is also lodged in jail. Atul ran the Krishna Kids Play School in Hastinapur.

Damini often becomes emotional while remembering her six-year-old son. As she is educated, she expressed a desire to work in the jail library and was subsequently assigned duties there.

Families prepare appeals against death sentences:

Ravita's mother, Munesh Devi, visited the district jail on Monday to meet her daughter for the first time since she was sentenced to death in the Amit Kashyap murder case.

Munesh Devi, who travelled from Saidpur village under the Titawi police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, became emotional upon meeting her daughter. Ravita broke down in tears and the two spoke for nearly an hour.

Munesh Devi assured her daughter that the family stood by her and would challenge the trial court's verdict in the high court. Ravita also pleaded with her mother to arrange a meeting with her three children, who are currently living with their paternal grandmother. Her mother expressed helplessness over the request.

Separately, Divyansh, the brother of Sahil Shukla, who was sentenced to death in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, visited the jail on Monday to meet him. The two spoke for a considerable time.

The families in both cases have informed the jail administration in writing that they intend to appoint lawyers and file appeals in the high court.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI on Tuesday that Ravita's mother and Sahil's brother had visited the jail on Monday.

He said preparations were underway to file appeals in the high court on behalf of Ravita, Amardeep, Muskan and Sahil.

According to Sharma, 63 women inmates are currently lodged in Meerut District Jail and housed in women's barracks 12-A and 12-B.