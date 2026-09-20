Death by breath: How mining dust in Aravallis is killing residents

Manjeet was a labourer at a nearby stone crushing unit, and for more than three years, he suffered from a debilitating, incurable lung illness called silicosis. Its trigger: inhaling silica dust, fine particles that are a by-product of rampant mining operations such as drilling, blasting, and stone crushing in the region.

Silicosis has claimed more than 50 people's lives over the years in Syalodra, part of the Aravalli range, say residents.

However, the Supreme Court-appointed panel, which concluded its field visits to assess several aspects of the Aravallis on August 11, did not come to the village, much like it skipped going to many other mining-affected areas across Kotputli-Behror and Sikar districts, according to activists and residents.

"We have spent most of our savings on my husband's treatment. Yet, no one from the administration has talked to us or come to help," says Manisha, a homemaker and mother of two young children.

The committee has been conducting an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravallis, where decades-long mining operations have exacerbated air pollution levels. This has caused several respiratory diseases among mine workers and people living close to mining sites.