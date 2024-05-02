Deadly Boiler Explosion Rocks Punjab Factory, Killing Two

LUDHIANA: Two laborers died in Ludhiana after a boiler exploded at a rubber factory. The incident occurred on Wednesday at an industrial area in Jaspal Bangar village. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the police have registered a case.

