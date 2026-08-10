Deadlock in Parliament will continue till HM Shah gives statement: Priyanka Gandhi

With only four days of the Monsoon session remaining, the fate of major bills on women's reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the ongoing logjam in Parliament.

None of these bills figured in the list of business for the Lok Sabha for Monday.

"I think the deadlock in Parliament will continue till the Union Home Minister gives a statement," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

While a few opposition parties have shown signs of mellowing their stand on the women's quota and delimitation bills after the government's outreach, the Congress and most of its allies have vowed to oppose any move to bring in these and the FCRA Amendment Bill.