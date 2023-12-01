DCW issues notice to Delhi Police as accused seeks settlement in hit-and-run case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) after the accused approached the family members of a 32-year-old man, who was killed in an accident along with his two minor sons, for settlement.



The wife of the deceased is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man and his two sons aged eight-months and eight-years were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in West Delhi in the intervening night of November 20-21.

The DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal and member Firdaus Khan also visited the severely injured woman in the hospital on Friday.

“She has sustained 40 fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. DCW Chairperson today visited the survivor in the hospital and interacted with her and her family. It has been alleged by the family of the survivor that they have been approached by the accused side for settlement of the case. They have expressed concern for their safety. Also, the forensic samples have not been sent to FSL till date,” said the DCW in a statement.

“We have issued notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter. The Commission has also sought details of steps taken to identify and arrest all the accused involved and has asked whether the accused were in an intoxicated state,” it said.

“The Commission has further asked whether the samples have been sent to FSL. The Commission has asked whether any inquiry into allegations made by the family has been conducted by Delhi. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide the action taken report latest by December 5,” it said.

“Further, the woman sustained over 40 fractures and was being harassed by the private hospital over payment of fees. DCW Chairperson has ensured that the survivor gets free of cost treatment at the private hospital under the Farishtey Scheme of the Delhi government,” it added.

“The incident is very tragic. I have met the survivor and her family. They are in a state of shock and are inconsolable. All the accused responsible for the death of innocent persons should be given the strictest punishment. We will ensure the woman's treatment is free of cost,” said Maliwal.