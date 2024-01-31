Day not far when India's Gaganyaan will reach space: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the government was engaged in making India a major space power in the world and the day was not far when the country's human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan will reach space.

In her address to the members of both Houses of Parliament, the President also listed the strides made by the country’s scientists in fields such as deep ocean exploration, initiatives in the field of quantum technologies and steps taken to strengthen research in universities.

"Major decisions have been taken to expand India's space programme. This has led to the formation of many new space startups. The day is not far when India's Gaganyaan will reach space," Murmu said.

She said her government was engaged in making India a major space power in the world.

"It is a means to improve human life. Besides, this also attempts to increase India's share in the space economy," the President said.

Murmu said it was also important to explore prospects of minerals through deep sea mining.

"Deep Ocean Mission has been started with this goal in mind. This mission will also better our understanding of marine life. India's 'Samudrayaan' is engaged in research on this," the President said.

She said the government has also approved the National Quantum Mission.

"Quantum computing will develop a new age digital infrastructure. Now work is in progress to ensure that India remains ahead in this," Murmu said.

The President said the government had also taken steps to establish a National Research Foundation to strengthen research and innovation in the country.

Murmu said the government had also approved building 10 new nuclear power plants in the country.

"India is also progressing at a fast pace in the field of Hydrogen energy. So far, we have started two projects in Ladakh and Daman-Diu," the President said.

Earlier this month, the government issued call for pre-proposals to set up Thematic Hubs (T-hubs) in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology, and Quantum Materials & Devices.

Last April, the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission with a total outlay of Rs 6,003.65 crore over a period of eight years.

The quantum mission aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D, and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technology.