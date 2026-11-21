CHENNAI: After maintaining a studied silence for a day even when the alleged mass dismissal of its senior executives raged into a major controversy dragging in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government, Guidance Tamil Nadu on Friday issued a statement denying reports of mass resignation and sacking of employees.
In an official clarification, which did not carry the name of any official from the agency or government, the State’s investment promotion agency said that employee attrition was a normal organisational phenomenon and that employees leave for various personal and professional reasons, including better career opportunities, higher education, relocation or due to personal and family commitments.
However, the clarification did not provide the details of the number of employees who left the organisation or the overall staff strength.
The agency, which plays a key role in attracting domestic and foreign investments to the State, issued the clarification amid reports about the exodus of senior staffers in July, with a section even alleging that some of the officials were spying for Andhra government and worked to send investors there.
The agency said Tamil Nadu has always maintained healthy and constructive competition with neighbouring States. Such competition, it said, was important for attracting investments, generating employment opportunities and contributing to India’s overall economic growth.
Meanwhile, taking a sarcastic quip at the controversy over the alleged leak of investment-related information from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh took to social media and said: "Breaking: Andhra Pradesh's top-secret investment strategy has been leaked. It's called 'reply to investors on the same day.' Feel free to copy it."
Though he did not refer to the controversy or Tamil Nadu, the target was not lost on any.