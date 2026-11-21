In an official clarification, which did not carry the name of any official from the agency or government, the State’s investment promotion agency said that employee attrition was a normal organisational phenomenon and that employees leave for various personal and professional reasons, including better career opportunities, higher education, relocation or due to personal and family commitments.

However, the clarification did not provide the details of the number of employees who left the organisation or the overall staff strength.

The agency, which plays a key role in attracting domestic and foreign investments to the State, issued the clarification amid reports about the exodus of senior staffers in July, with a section even alleging that some of the officials were spying for Andhra government and worked to send investors there.