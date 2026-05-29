Day after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Kharge in Delhi

Siddaramaiah has already declined a Rajya Sabha nomination, offered by the party leadership. He also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.

He thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister’s post as asked, the sources said.

Siddaramaiah is seeking a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, they said.