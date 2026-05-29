Day after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Kharge in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital, officials said.
Siddaramaiah was accompanied by his son Yathindra.
The meeting with Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah is learnt to have told the former party chief that he has fulfilled his promise of resigning from the chief minister’s post, paving the way for a transition in Karnataka.
He is also learnt to have discussed his future plans and the new government formation in the southern state with Rahul Gandhi.
Siddaramaiah has already declined a Rajya Sabha nomination, offered by the party leadership. He also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.
Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.
He thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister’s post as asked, the sources said.
Siddaramaiah is seeking a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, they said.
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was present during Siddaramaiah's hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said, "It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple political issues."
Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, "Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state."
The outgoing chief minister later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.
“Shri Siddaramaiah's public life has consistently reflected dignity, compassion and a deep commitment to social justice. From humble beginnings to serving Karnataka twice as chief minister, he remained steadfast in his commitment to equality, harmony and the welfare of the marginalised.
"Karnataka and the Congress remain grateful for his contributions to public life. Wishing him good health and the very best in his continued service to people,” Kharge said in a post on X, sharing his photographs with Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah also met Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, at the latter’s residence and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka.
The Congress veteran later had lunch with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and senior Karnataka minister K J George.
Shivakumar also held separate meetings with Kharge and Venugopal during the day and later told the media that a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka will be held after confirming the timing with the party high command.
“We will hold the CLP meeting tomorrow. The timing will be decided after confirming with the high command because our central leaders will also have to come for the meeting. We have asked all our MLAs to be present in Bengaluru on Saturday," Shivakumar said.
Congress leader Saleem Ahmed said a CLP meeting has been scheduled in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Saturday, which will be attended by Venugopal and Surjewala.
A decision to name the new chief minister will be announced at the meeting, after which the schedule for the oath-taking ceremony will be finalised, Ahmed said.
“As far as Cabinet composition is concerned, a decision will be taken by the party high command and the chief minister. Everything is proceeding smoothly. The BJP may be surprised by the disciplined manner in which the Congress is handling the situation. They had been making predictions that the Congress would split or face disruptions, but this process has sent a clear message,” he said.
In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Siddaramaiah has been a hugely dominant figure in Karnataka politics for more than four decades, which is a stupendous achievement in itself.
Siddaramaiah has presented 17 state budgets, just one less than the record set by Vajubhai Vala in Gujarat and one more than the feat accomplished by Asim Dasgupta in West Bengal, and each of his 17 budgets was noteworthy and impactful, Ramesh said.
“Apart from preparing state budgets and his mastery over administration, Siddaramaiah has been a fierce champion of social justice and empowerment, an uncompromising upholder of secular values and traditions, and a forceful voice for rationality and scientific temper.
“He has been a true mass leader in the full and best sense of the term. Eloquent in speech, his stinging wit directed at his political opponents was always effective. His manifold contributions to the development of Karnataka will endure.
“The dignity with which he has been participating in the transition of power in the state has enhanced his stature immeasurably. He will be fondly remembered as he begins a new innings in his public life,” Ramesh said.
According to the sources, the Congress will now also work on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said.
A two-time chief minister, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after switching sides from the JD(S).