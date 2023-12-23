Day 2 of BJP national office-bearers meet focuses on 2024 poll preparedness

NEW DELHI: The second day of BJP's national office-bearers' meeting got underway in Delhi on Saturday at its headquarters to discuss the party's programmes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The office-bearers will also discuss the training of newly inducted party leaders, and seek reports from five states where elections were heald earlier this year.

BJP President J.P. Nadda arrived at the party headquarters. According to party sources, the discussion will be held on social media, NaMo app and training of the newly inducted leaders.

The party will also discuss the expansion plans, vishwakarma scheme, etc.

The source said that following the recently concluded five-state Assembly elections, reports will be taken from the state presidents.

During the meeting, a discussion will be held on all the programmes of the frontal units of the party, programmes in view of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya and future events of the party.

Around 2 p.m. Amit Shah will also give some directions to the party leaders for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Nadda will conclude the meeting in evening with his speech.