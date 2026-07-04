Day 15 of CJP protest: Fasting Wangchuk's health worsens; 'Why Pradhan not sacked yet,' Dipke asks

The outfit insisted on its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on X said Wangchuk's condition was worsening with each passing day and wondered why Pradhan has not been sacked yetyet.

"Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day. How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?" Dipke said.