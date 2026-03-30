Data centres in space will be a reality soon, says Agnikul's Srinath

Yes, it came out of necessity. You can't use the same technology as large rockets for smaller rockets; it won't be inexpensive. So, we had to adopt a new manufacturing technique, and that's why we went with 3D printing.

We first built a smaller engine and flew it in 2024. That gave us confidence that this approach works. After that, for a commercial rocket, we needed a bigger engine. We took the largest printer available and pushed it to the limit.