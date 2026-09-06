Dahi Handi celebration: One dead, 376 'Govindas' injured in Mumbai

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across Maharashtra with traditional fervour on Saturday.

As part of the tradition, ‘Govindas’ or participants form multi-tier human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed on him when a group of children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own at Ekta Welfare Society at Chikuwadi in Malvani on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

As many as 376 'Govindas' suffered injuries. The highest number of injuries was reported from hospitals in the island city at 183, followed by 126 in the western suburbs and 62 in the eastern suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

Of the injured, 53 are currently hospitalised, 37 others are also under treatment, while 286 were discharged after treatment, it said.