Cyclone Murasu: NDRF teams from Chennai rushed to Andhra Pradesh

Sources said the teams under a senior Commander will carry out emergency rescue, clear debris, and provide relief to affected citizens.

The IMD said the Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered at about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore, 140 km east-southeast of Kavali, 170 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km southeast of Ongole and 220 km south of Machilipatnam.

It will cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight of November 2 and early morning of November 3 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, it said.