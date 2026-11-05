Cyclone Murasu impact subsides across Andhra

According to the centre, rainfall had largely stopped by Thursday morning, with only very light showers reported in a few places along the south coastal belt.

"The impact of Cyclone Murasu has largely eased across the state, with rainfall subsiding in most areas and no heavy rainfall warning in place," it said.

The previous day's heavy rainfall was mainly concentrated in the Godavari region, covering West and East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and Polavaram districts, where a few rain-gauge stations recorded very heavy precipitation.