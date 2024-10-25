NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Friday affirmed that all the trains will run as per the schedule, except the cancelled trains, which were notified earlier in the cyclone Dana-affected states.

The trains coming from the south (Visakhapatnam side) towards Bhubaneswar and Howrah will run as usual, according to the railway ministry. Trains from Kharagpur side towards Visakhapatnam will be received at Bhadrak Station.

"Trains from Kharagpur side towards Visakhapatnam will be received at Bhadrak Station at about 1400 hrs. The first scheduled train is 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Duronto Express," the ministry said. "Trains scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence after 1200 hours today, except notified cancelled trains," it added.

Meanwhile, the rescue and relief operation has started in the affected districts of Odisha following the cyclone's landfall on the state's coast.

Speaking to ANI on the rescue and relief operation, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi said, ""You are aware of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, which made landfall at midnight on October 24th and early morning on October 25th.

The landfall process has been completed around 8:30 in the morning. Further, the cyclonic circulation has transformed into a cyclone and it is expected that in the next 6 hours, it will further transform into a deep depression.

As of now, we have information of no major damage. The reports are being compiled from the field by the SOC and shortly we will have the details...The normal services have also been restored.

The air services have been restored." IMD, in its hourly update, informed that the Cyclone Dana has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kilometres per hour, adding that the cylocne will weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.

"Cyclone Dana has moved North-North Westwards with a speed of 7 km/h and lay centred near latitude 21.4° N and longitude 86.6° E at 1130 HRS IST today, 25th October, over North Coastal Odisha, about 40 km North-Northeast of Bhadrak and 70 Km North-Northwest of Dhamra, " IMD said in a post on X. "It is likely to move nearly westwards across North Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours," it added.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that every possible effort should be made to protect lives and property in the affected areas.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Every possible effort should be made to protect lives and property," calling for Congress members to assist in relief efforts.

Rahul Gandhi urged residents in affected areas to stay safe and follow government guidelines, emphasising the need for the central government to provide full support to those in crisis.