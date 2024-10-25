Cyclone Dana: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata airports resume

BHUBANESWAR: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport, which was shut due to cyclonic storm Dana as part of precautionary measures resumed services at 8 am on Friday after the cyclone made landfall today on Odisha's coast, airport authorities said.

Flight operations also resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 8 am after it was closed for flight operations yesterday.

The landfall process of Cyclone 'Dana' began in the early hours between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak, with a wind speed of around 110 kmph.

Ahead of the anticipated landfall of the cyclone the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar had announced suspension of flight operations from 5.00 PM on October 24 to 9 am Friday. According to the Bhubaneswar Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan, flight operations will resume from 8 am instead of 9: AM.

Turbulent sea, gusty winds and rainfall hit Dhamra and Bhadrak as Cyclone made landfall in the early hours today.

Districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur witnessing wind speeds of 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.

"The landfall process would continue for the next one to two hours," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at 8:30 am.

The weather department added that the likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by today forenoon.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is taking stock of the landfall situation of Cyclone 'Dana' in the presence of Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at Rajiv Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister said that around 5.84 lakh people have been evacuated till now to shelters.

Bus services at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal' (BSABT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar were affected. People could be at the bus terminal, awaiting transport services to resume.

Describing the administration's efforts to evacuate fishermen and boats in view of cyclone Dana Bhadrak assistant fisheries officer, Sandeep Kumar Behera, said, "The cyclone (landfall) is underway; all boats were safely anchored. Post-cyclone, when it is assessed, we will get to know the damages, if any, and we will take action if needed. We will take action as per government protocols."

Director IMD, Manorama Mohanty, "Now the current intensity is a severe cyclonic storm and wind speed is 100-110 km/hr. The landfall process continues. It will continue for the next 1-2 hours. It is likely to west northwestward across North Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm."

Several roads in coastal Odisha were blocked in the area after trees were uprooted following strong winds and heavy downpour