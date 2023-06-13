Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 21,000 people shifted to temporary shelters

AHMEDABAD: As cyclone 'Biparjoy' with an extensive damaging potential is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday evening, the administration has so far shifted 21,000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters, an official said on Tuesday.

The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is predicted to make landfall near Jakhau port as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph).