Cyclone Arnab's landfall process continues along Andhra coast

The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said.

“The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing,” the Met department said in an official press release.

The cyclone was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours, said the IMD.