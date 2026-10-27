Cyclone Arnab poses challenge to ISRO’s NavIC revival mission

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission at 11.51 pm on October 30, with the impending intensification of cyclonic storm Arnab posing a potential challenge to pre launch preparations.
The mission assumes significance as the new navigation satellite is expected to give rebirth to India’s indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which has faced setbacks in maintaining its satellite constellation.
Cyclone Arnab, which is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh Yanam coast by the forenoon of October 28, could complicate launch preparations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, depending on the weather conditions prevailing in the region. However, the impact on the launch schedule will depend on the actual weather conditions and ISRO’s assessment closer to the launch.
The GSLV-F18 mission will carry NVS-03, a second generation navigation satellite intended to give rebirth of NavIC services. A successful launch would mark an important step in ISRO's efforts to restore and reinforce the operational capabilities of India's independent satellite based navigation system.
NavIC, earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was developed to provide India with an indigenous positioning, navigation and timing service. Unlike the US Global Positioning System (GPS), Europe’s Galileo and Russia’s GLONASS, NavIC was primarily designed to meet India’s navigation requirements, providing coverage across the country and up to 1,500 km beyond its boundaries.
Originally planned as a seven satellite constellation supported by ground stations, NavIC provides two services: the Standard Positioning Service for civilian users and the Restricted Service for authorised strategic users, including defence applications.
The system supports a range of applications, including maritime navigation, disaster management, transportation and other critical infrastructure. Efforts are also underway to expand its use in real time train tracking, fishing vessel communication, vehicle tracking and the dissemination of Indian Standard Time.
However, maintaining the constellation has proved challenging. The NVS-02 satellite, launched on January 29, 2025, could not reach its intended orbit following a technical problem, complicating efforts to strengthen the second-generation constellation. Another setback came with IRNSS-1F, launched in March 2016, whose final onboard rubidium atomic clock reportedly failed after the satellite completed its 10-year design life.
NVS-03 is expected to play an important role in the indigenous navigation system and improving service continuity. Its successful deployment would be a significant boost to India’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign navigation systems for critical applications.
Cyclone Arnab, currently over the east-central Bay of Bengal, is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the afternoon of October 28. With the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 launch scheduled for 11.51 pm on October 30, the cyclone's movement and the weather conditions in and around Sriharikota could pose challenges to final launch preparations.
ISRO’s decision to proceed with the scheduled launch will depend on prevailing conditions and the mission team's assessment of operational safety.