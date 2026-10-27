Cyclone Arnab poses challenge to ISRO’s NavIC revival mission

Originally planned as a seven satellite constellation supported by ground stations, NavIC provides two services: the Standard Positioning Service for civilian users and the Restricted Service for authorised strategic users, including defence applications.

The system supports a range of applications, including maritime navigation, disaster management, transportation and other critical infrastructure. Efforts are also underway to expand its use in real time train tracking, fishing vessel communication, vehicle tracking and the dissemination of Indian Standard Time.

However, maintaining the constellation has proved challenging. The NVS-02 satellite, launched on January 29, 2025, could not reach its intended orbit following a technical problem, complicating efforts to strengthen the second-generation constellation. Another setback came with IRNSS-1F, launched in March 2016, whose final onboard rubidium atomic clock reportedly failed after the satellite completed its 10-year design life.

NVS-03 is expected to play an important role in the indigenous navigation system and improving service continuity. Its successful deployment would be a significant boost to India’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign navigation systems for critical applications.