Cyclone Arnab: No loss of life reported in Andhra, says CM Naidu

Speaking during a teleconference with 32,000 personnel, including district collectors, the Chief Minister directed officials to minimise property damage and restore normalcy in cyclone-affected areas at the earliest.

"No loss of life has been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab. The advance precautionary measures taken by the administrative machinery helped prevent casualties," said Naidu in an official press release.

The CM instructed officials to clear roads blocked by fallen trees within two hours and ensure immediate removal of trees obstructing national highways. Also, he directed them to restore electricity supply in affected areas once strong winds subsided.

Naidu stressed the need to provide adequate food, drinking water and medical facilities at cyclone shelters and asked officials to prevent water from entering agricultural fields, protect horticultural crops and take measures to prevent breaches in tanks and canals.

The CM asked officials to prepare preliminary estimates of crop damage and keep National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on standby.