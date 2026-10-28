Cyclone 'Arnab' likely to bring heavy rain in parts of Bengal till Oct 31

Moderate to heavy rain lashed the coastal and some southern districts of West Bengal on Tuesday, it said.

Heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal and western districts of the state until Friday morning and over the sub-Himalayan region till Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The weather system hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The landfall process started around 1.20 am, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied with gusty winds, were reported from the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts of West Bengal since Tuesday evening.

Overnight thundershowers lashed Kolkata, which recorded 19.1 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday from 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.