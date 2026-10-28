Cyclone 'Arnab' likely to bring heavy rain in parts of Bengal till Oct 31

KOLKATA: The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal till October 31 under the influence of cyclone 'Arnab', which made landfall in the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday.
Moderate to heavy rain lashed the coastal and some southern districts of West Bengal on Tuesday, it said.
Heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal and western districts of the state until Friday morning and over the sub-Himalayan region till Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.
The weather system hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The landfall process started around 1.20 am, the IMD said.
Heavy rainfall, accompanied with gusty winds, were reported from the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts of West Bengal since Tuesday evening.
Overnight thundershowers lashed Kolkata, which recorded 19.1 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday from 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.
Kolkata is likely to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.
The cyclone will bring heavy rain to Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia till Friday morning, the IMD said.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive heavy downpour till Saturday morning under the influence of the weather system, it said.
Meanwhile, in view of the inclement weather conditions, several incoming and outgoing flights at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, have been cancelled or disrupted as a safety precaution, an official release said.
Fishermen have also been warned to not venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Thursday as a precautionary measure.