Cyclone 'Arnab': Heavy rainfall likely in north coastal Andhra districts

According to the IMD, the storm moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the preceding six hours and lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28," it said.

The system was located about 300 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 360 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 380 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 460 km east of Machilipatnam, 530 km east of Bapatla and 920 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, a release said.