Cyclone Arnab crosses Andhra coast; damages roads, electric poles

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am- 8 am, before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, the weather office said.

"The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an official release.

Many parts of coastal districts received heavy rainfall, some of them in excess of 200 mm.

In its wake, Cyclone Arnab left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles, leading to power outages in several areas. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest in the affected districts.

Two people, including a 55-year-old woman, died of electrocution in separate incidents during Cyclone Arnab, officials said.

A senior district official said a 53-year-old man died on Tuesday night in Visakhapatnam district after coming into contact with a live wire that snapped over an agricultural field channel.

In the second incident, a woman died after accidentally stepping on an exposed live wire outside her home in Yellamanchili town in Anakapalli district on Wednesday morning, police said.

CM Naidu reviewed the situation on Wednesday morning and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.