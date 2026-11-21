BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Akvan weakened into a depression after making landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall but causing no major damage or loss of life, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
The state government has also ruled out any immediate flood threat despite heavy downpour, even as it shifted over 4.40 lakh people to safer places.
The East Coast Railway cancelled 45 trains and rescheduled 29 on Thursday, while the South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express trains on Friday as a precautionary measure. Most of the affected trains were bound for or passing through Puri.
Pujari said 1,452 babies were delivered during the cyclone after their mothers were shifted to safer locations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the six hours preceding 5.30 pm and lay centred over south Odisha.
The depression was located about 70 km south-southwest of Angul. It is likely to move nearly northwards over Odisha and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours, the IMD said.
The system crossed the coast near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11.20 am, the weather office said.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Akvan had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm before reaching the coast as it could not sustain its intensity due to the relatively cold sea surface temperature near the shore.
"Rainfall intensity is expected to decline from Saturday," he said.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, and a yellow warning for 11 districts, predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, during the period.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Saturday.
The state received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest precipitation at 209 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday. Hinjili recorded 207 mm, Chikiti 199 mm, Gopalpur 190 mm and Chhatrapur 139 mm, all in Ganjam.
Continuous rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several areas, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. There were also isolated reports of landslides, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said no major damage or untoward incident has been reported so far.
"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the situation in the state is expected to return to normal by tomorrow. Some trains were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but services are being gradually restored as the situation improves," he said.
Majhi said heavy rainfall was expected in Mayurbhanj and Balasore over the next 24 hours, with its impact likely to extend to neighbouring Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.
"The water levels in rivers are being continuously monitored," he added.
Tree-felling incidents were reported from nine districts, with Ganjam accounting for the highest number at 13, officials said.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the situation was under control.
The state government has deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters. The storm, the third to threaten Odisha in 24 days, had changed its trajectory after initially being forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout said the flood threat has been ruled out despite the heavy rainfall.
"Rivers across the state are unlikely to cross the danger mark. Although Ganjam received the highest rainfall, the water level in the Rushikulya river had risen but remained under control," he said.
Rout said the Odisha government was also in touch with its Jharkhand counterparts and monitoring water levels and releases from dams there.
"The dams in Jharkhand had sufficient capacity to accommodate rainwater, ruling out the possibility of fresh flooding in the Subarnarekha and rivers in north Odisha," he said.
Pujari, however, said the next 12 hours remained critical as the remnants of the cyclone continued to bring rain to different parts of the state.
Extensive arrangements had been made, with evacuated people accommodated in 3,028 relief shelters, he said, adding that Fire Services, NDRF and ODRAF teams were working on the ground.
Meanwhile, tourists have been barred from visiting beaches, including those at Gopalpur, Puri and Satapada, as well as Chilika Lake.
The Jagannath Temple in Puri remained open, but the Gundicha Temple was closed to visitors from November 19 to 21. The Konark Sun Temple was also shut to tourists due to rough weather.
Other tourist attractions, including Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, also remained closed.
Iran had suggested the name 'Akvan' under the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.