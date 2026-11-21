The system crossed the coast near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11.20 am, the weather office said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Akvan had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm before reaching the coast as it could not sustain its intensity due to the relatively cold sea surface temperature near the shore.

"Rainfall intensity is expected to decline from Saturday," he said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, and a yellow warning for 11 districts, predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, during the period.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Saturday.

The state received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest precipitation at 209 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday. Hinjili recorded 207 mm, Chikiti 199 mm, Gopalpur 190 mm and Chhatrapur 139 mm, all in Ganjam.

Continuous rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several areas, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. There were also isolated reports of landslides, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said no major damage or untoward incident has been reported so far.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the situation in the state is expected to return to normal by tomorrow. Some trains were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but services are being gradually restored as the situation improves," he said.

Majhi said heavy rainfall was expected in Mayurbhanj and Balasore over the next 24 hours, with its impact likely to extend to neighbouring Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.