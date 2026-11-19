Kolkata and other southern districts of the state experienced overnight rain as a result of the weather system, it said.

The storm, lying over east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur in south Odisha by Friday noon, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, along with Kolkata, Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, received overnight rain due to the weather conditions, it said.

Heavy rain is likely over North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura, the IMD said.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, will occur over Kolkata and other south Bengal districts till Saturday, it said.

The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday, as conditions will be rough owing to the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.