The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has warned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be used to gain unauthorised access, allowing malicious actors to read messages, send communications while impersonating the account holder, access contact lists and group conversations, and exploit the user's trusted identity to carry out fraud, phishing and social-engineering attacks.

It advised users that simply closing a browser window or a tab is not enough to end an authenticated session, and that they must manually log out after each session.

"Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons. Avoid official or sensitive work on WhatsApp Web. Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers," it said.