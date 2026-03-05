CV Ananda Bose quits as Bengal Governor, TN Governor RN Ravi gets additional charge

CHENNAI: In a sudden political development ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post, triggering sharp political reactions in the state.
The resignation comes just weeks before the state heads to the polls, and the announcement was made without any detailed explanation from the Raj Bhavan or the Centre.
Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that RN Ravi, who is currently serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, will be appointed as the next Governor of West Bengal.
In a post on X, Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation of Bose and questioned the circumstances surrounding the move.
“The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” she said.
Banerjee further alleged that she was not consulted about the appointment of Ravi as per established convention. “The Union Home Minister has just informed me that Shri R N Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard,” she said.
Calling the development a blow to federal principles, Banerjee added that such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution and weaken the country’s federal structure. “The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she said.
Ravi has been at the centre of several political confrontations with the DMK government in Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, particularly over issues relating to pending Bills, university appointments, and remarks on the state’s political and ideological history.