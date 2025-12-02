'Cut off his tongue': Karni Sena leader offers Rs 5-lakh reward over UP minister’s Ballia remark

BALLIA: Karni Sena's district president on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 5.51 lakh for anyone who "cuts off and brings" the tongue of Nishad Party national president and cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad for his statement on Ballia, allegedly insulting the history of the district.

Congress has also submitted a complaint at the Bansdih Kotwali seeking an FIR against the minister.

The controversy began after a video of Nishad’s speech at a party workers’ meeting in Bansdih on Saturday went viral.

In the video, the minister is heard saying, "Here, many people were 'dalal' (agents) of the British. The system of dalali (brokerage) continued and still does. That is why Ballia is still ruined. Otherwise, Ballia was the 'Baghi Ballia' (rebellious Ballia)… people here drove out the British and freed the nation."

The remarks triggered fierce criticism from opposition parties and locals, who accused the minister of insulting the district’s history and freedom fighters.

Karni Sena district president Kamlesh Singh, while talking to reporters, condemned the minister's statement and said, "The comment he made about Ballia reflects his sick mentality. Ballia’s Mangal Pandey sounded the bugle of revolution. I will give a reward of Rs 5,51,000 to anyone who cuts off and brings his (Nishad’s) tongue," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Congress workers held a symbolic funeral procession of the minister in Ballia on Monday.

Congress district president Umashankar Pathak told reporters on Tuesday, "We buried the effigy of the minister in Ballia city yesterday. Since no action was taken even after 72 hours of his statement, I have now submitted a complaint at Bansdih Kotwali demanding registration of a case against him."

There was no immediate response from the minister or the Nishad Party on the developments.