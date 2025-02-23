Customs seizes milk snakes, bearded dragons, gecko lizards and more at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Customs department on Sunday seized a large number of exotic wildlife from three passengers who arrived at Delhi's IGI Airport from Bangkok, officials here said.

The wildlife species seized included five corn snakes, eight milk snakes, nine ball pythons, four bearded dragons, four crested gecko lizards, 11 Cameroon dwarf gecko lizards and one gecko lizard.

Another 14 millipedes and 11 spiders were also seized.

On the basis of specific intelligence, Customs department officers at IGI Airport intercepted three male Indian passengers travelling from Bangkok to Delhi at 1:35 am on Sunday and recovered the exotic wildlife from their checked-in baggage, it said.

"The recovered wildlife, along with the passengers, were handed over to the authorities for further investigation. Customs remains vigilant to curb wildlife trafficking and protect biodiversity," the Delhi Customs said in a post on X.