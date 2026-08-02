Customs seizes 8 kg gold worth over Rs 11 cr at Kerala airports in one week

Customs Commissioner T Tiju, in a statement, said 14 cases were registered during the period and nine persons, including six Keralites and three natives of Tamil Nadu, were arrested.

Tiju said the operations were carried out in close coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Kerala Police, and that the inter-agency cooperation contributed to the successful detection of several smuggling attempts.

According to Customs, the recent seizures point to an increasing use of highly sophisticated concealment methods by organised international gold smuggling networks.